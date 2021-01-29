On Monday, Cormac Arms and Outfitters will raffle off a 12-guage TriStar pump shotgun and two wooden thin blue line flags to raise money for a memorial to North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon Best, who died while responding to a call on New Year’s Day.

North Myrtle police chief Tommy Dennis will end the month-long raffle by drawing a ticket to determine the winner, the city said in a press release.

“We like the aspect of the memorial because it gives you a nice quiet spot to come and reflect if you feel the need,” said general manager Chuck Dunn.

The memorial will be located at the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety building and the city will be in charge of acquiring the memorial. So far, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the city hasn’t decided on what kind of dedication they’ll install.

Cormac is providing the shotgun for the raffle while the wooden flags (one measuring 3 feet by 4 feet and the other 12 inches by 12 inches) were donated, Dunn said.

Dunn said the staff at Cormac, who are all retired military or law enforcement, put up a similar memorial for Myrtle Beach police officer Joe McGarry, who was killed in 2002, and raised money for the family of Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed last year.

“There’s enough people doing stuff to help the family out,” Dunn added. “We wanted a place for them to come see and think about him, as well as the other officers.”

The event for the drawing at Cormac’s store at 1205 38th avenue North in Myrtle Beach is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. Raffle tickets are $10 and Dunn said they’ve already raised about $9,000. Chief Dennis is scheduled to draw a ticket at 1:30 p.m.

Dunn said there's still time to contribute to the memorial fund. “We’re blessed with a strong community that does this kind of stuff. It’s a great thing about this area.”