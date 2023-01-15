A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night after a house fire in the Conway area, authorities said.
The victim, Sylvia Thompson, succumbed to smoke inhalation, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on Claridy Road at 6:45 p.m., according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The Conway Fire Department also assisted in the response. Claridy Road is in the Red Hill area off U.S. 501 Business.
Authorities have not said what caused the fire.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.