There will be two new faces on the Conway City Council, though one of them will not be known for two more weeks. There were three council seats up for grabs. Incumbents Larry White and Tom Anderson were looking to hold onto their spots along with another open seat.
White led all seven candidates throughout the night, garnering 1,244 unofficial votes. Alex Hyman picked up a spot on the council with 1,051 votes. Justin Jordan and Randy Alford will square off in a run-off election in two weeks for the third council seat. Jordan received 781 votes and Alford 659.
Anderson missed out on the run-off by eight votes at 651. Barbara Eisenhardt finished with 617 and former Horry County Council Chairwoman Liz Gilland received 533 votes.
Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy had no official opponent, picking up 2,173 votes to 79 write-in ballots.
White said he was overwhelmed by the strong support he picked up throughout the city. He said his goals are basic — to make Conway better for all residents and businesses. He added that building a new city hall and making sure the city police have what they need to keep the city safe are two of his top priorities.
Hyman said he was humbled to be able to make the council without a run-off.
“I love Conway and I think we have a good plan along with the rest of the council to make Conway an economically attractive city for all new residents and businesses,” Hyman said.
Bellamy said the fact that she had no official opposition gives her the satisfied feeling that the voters of Conway think she’s done a good job in her first term as mayor.
“The first win meant voters were giving me a chance to prove what I could do,” she said. “The second time is based on what we have done.”
She said flood mitigation and building a new city hall are two of her main priorities for the next term.
City election commissioner Kyle Randle said Tuesday’s election went well with a good turnout, especially since it wasn’t an overall general election.
This was the first election throughout the state using new voting machines. Randle said there were no issues with the new machines and everyone seemed to like them once they got used to handling paper ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.