For the last several years, David Maxwell has been entertaining Horry County with his elaborate animated Christmas light display that’s choreographed to Christmas music, mixed with a touch of Toby Keith and other patriotic tunes.
He starts setting up in October; his goal is to have the display up and running by Thanksgiving. And each year, he adds more. This time, his new additions include three light trees that flank his yard at 7878 Browns Way Shortcut Road in Conway.
He estimates he has between 30,000 and 50,000 lights. He enjoys the nightly procession of cars that park in front of his house.
“Basically, it’s all of the smiles, the laughter, the thank yous from the people that make it a point to come by and stop and look at the lights,” Maxwell said “It takes me away from the trials and tribulations of everyday life.”
Years ago, he saw a light display competition show on ABC called the “Great Christmas Light Fight.” The program enticed him.
Maxwell, an Army vet and a roofer by trade, joined an online forum devoted to an open-source light animation program called xLights.
“I had no knowledge at all of how to do this and with the help of different people, different videos in this organization, they helped,” Maxwell said. “You have a question, you pose it, they answer it.”
Maxwell sets up the big stuff first – the main focal points of the display – then works his way from the front of his yard to the back. The first to appear are the two big light trees, reinforced with rebar so they don’t blow away in a blustery breeze.
His yard is filled with control boxes and short light-covered stakes called “Peace stakes.” Not that the stakes are inherently pacifist; Maxwell said they were invented by a guy named David Peace.
“It takes about a month because I have to do it by myself,” he said. “A lot of times if it’s raining you really can’t work out there. Electricity and water don’t get along. Every one of these controllers are basically water-proof.”
Everything is controlled from the xLights program on a computer in their house, which is decorated nearly as immaculately as the exterior. Maxwell’s wife Michele is in charge of the interior decoration, which features garland draped around the windows, a big beautiful tree in the living room and wintery-white mercury glass Christmas trees on the counter.
The 3D printers next to Maxwell’s computer don’t exactly fit in with the rest of the Christmas décor, but they’re critical for the display.
He relies on experts in the xLights forum for programing the light display for each song on his playlist, although he has to manually make some adjustments to fit his own setup in his yard. Maxwell’s personal expertise is building the physical structures on which to display the lights, and he uses his 3D printer to make some of the mounts.
“I’m good with my hands, so I can build,” he explained. “I’m not as good with the sequencing and everything else, there’s other people that do that and do that well. We take what you’re good at and put what they’re good at and put it together.”
The computer sends the choreography instructions to a control box, which then sends the instructions to secondary water-proof control boxes around the yard that dictate the movements of each display. Maxwell uses ammo boxes to house the circuitry. Like electricity, ammunition and water also don’t get along.
Maxwell has to be cognizant of how far his wires run, because the lights need a certain number of volts to shine, and the voltage goes down the longer it runs through the wires. Eventually, the signal reaches the lights, which can display any color he wants.
These aren’t regular Christmas lights. Each light contains red, green and blue pixels. To make a particular color, each pixel lights up at a particular brightness, and the resulting mixture forms the color that ultimately shines through. For example, to get purple, the red and blue pixels could be turned up while the green shines at a much lower brightness, if at all.
Around 5:30 p.m., the show starts. Maxwell has a small radio that he uses to pipe the music directly into his audience’s cars. They just need to kill their headlights and turn their radios to 95.3, FM. The entertainment runs until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The playlist is roughly an hour long, and he adjusts the lineup periodically, so if you catch the show early in the holiday season, chances are you’ll get a different version after Christmas. Maxwell said he keeps it running until a couple days after New Years. The setup costs him an extra $60-to-$100 a month in his electric bill, he said.
And if you’re lucky and visit the place on a busy night, you’ll see an abnormally tall elf passing out candy. Last year, he gave out more than 1,200 candy canes.
“If I see several cars if I’m looking out, I’ll go out and pass out the candy canes,” Maxwell said. “Sometimes there are 20, 30 cars out there. And it varies between children, adults, just adults; it really doesn’t matter. It makes pretty much everybody happy.”
