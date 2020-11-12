Heavy rain and high winds caused problems on Horry County roads throughout the day on Thursday.
Just after 10 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 1750 Circle Bay Dr. in Longs for a sinking vehicle call with possible entrapment.
According to HCFR, there were no occupants nor any reported injuries once the vehicle was turned over.
In Conway around 12:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection between 501 and the Waccamaw River Bridge, according to Conway police. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
While the roadway is now clear, crews will be out Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. to remove the 18-wheeler, officials said.
Officials expect extrication to take several hours and that traffic will be impacted. However, one lane of Northbound traffic should remain open during most of the removal. Officials advise motorists to use caution when in the area tomorrow.
Out in Longs, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries following an accident where a single-vehicle overturned into a ditch, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. and HCFR crews responded to the area of 8093 Hwy. 90. The S.C. Highway Patrol will investigate.
In Nichols, HCFR crews were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to the area of Eugene Road and Spring Branch Road for a vehicle in floodwater call. According to officials, one person and their dog self-extricated from this vehicle in floodwater. There are no reported injuries, officials say.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, much of Horry County remains under a flood watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.