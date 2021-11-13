Conway police charged a second person in the Oct. 31 rape, attempted murder and carjacking of a woman at an apartment complex on S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University, according to public records.

Mije Basnight, 16, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, carjacking with injury, attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.

Ja'Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea is also charged in this case.

Although he is a juvenile, Basnight was formally waived from family court to general sessions court on Friday, according to the release from Conway police. He is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Along with Conway police, the Coastal Carolina University Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.

Warrants released Friday shed more light on the case.

Warren, the first suspect arrested, is charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to warrants, Warren is accused of forcibly shoving the victim into the back of her car where she was choked, hit in the face with a pistol and told any more struggling would result in her death.

Warren is accused of forcing the victim into the back of her own car and forcing her to consent to sexual battery under threat of death, according to the warrants.

Warren “did along with a co-defendant strike the victim [redacted] with the rear of the victim’s car," according to a warrant. "After being struck, the victim [redacted] landed on the trunk lid of the vehicle. The defendant along with a co-defendant then drove down S.C. 544 with the victim on the vehicle at a high rate of speed conducting evasive maneuvers striking curbs thus resulting in the victim being thrown from the trunk lid of the vehicle with the intent to fatally injure the victim.”