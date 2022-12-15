A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening less than a mile north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the pedestrian was walking south on U.S. Highway 701 near Hair Nook Road when a 2002 Toyota Camry also traveling south struck the pedestrian.
The driver of the Camry was the only occupant of the car and was uninjured, Tidwell said.
The deceased has not been identified. The highway patrol is investigating.
