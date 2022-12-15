police lights 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening less than a mile north of Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the pedestrian was walking south on U.S. Highway 701 near Hair Nook Road when a 2002 Toyota Camry also traveling south struck the pedestrian. 

The driver of the Camry was the only occupant of the car and was uninjured, Tidwell said. 

The deceased has not been identified. The highway patrol is investigating. 

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

