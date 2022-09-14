Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.
An FAA spokesman said in an email that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and that the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and subsequent updates.
Horry County deputy coroner Darris Fowler said the names of the deceased will be released after family is notified, which may occur Thursday. He said an autopsy was ordered pursuant to FAA protocol.
The victims died from injuries due to the plane crash, Fowler said.
