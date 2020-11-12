Tidelands Health changed its hospital visitation policy Thursday over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
With some exceptions, hospitalized patients at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital will be allowed one adult support partner per day, according to a news release.
That support partner must be 18 or older and visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Patients in COVID-19 isolation and in the critical care unit will not be allowed to have visits from a support partner, according to the release. Patients in the emergency department may be accompanied by a visitor once the patient has been assessed and it has been determined that the individual does not have COVID-19.
Certain exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door. This process includes a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter. Support partners will be required to wear a face mask at all times while on Tidelands Health property.
“We again thank the community for your understanding as our team continues to respond to COVID-19,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, said in the release. “We will continue to assess COVID-19 spread in our community and adjust our hospital visitation policy as needed to protect our patients, staff and community members.”
Tidelands Health is also offering other alternatives to in-person visits for extended family and friends. They may visit virtually via a video call or send a cheer card. They may also create a free, personal site through caringbridge.org to share news.
