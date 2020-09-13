Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Conway Sunday morning.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the accident occurred on Highway 501 Business near Old Woodward avenue just after 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.
Check back for updates.
