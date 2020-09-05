Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The agency said EMS took the three to the hospital. One person suffered “serious” injuries. One vehicle flipped over, and personnel freed at least one person.
The wreck happened at Night Owl Lane and U.S. 501 just before 11 a.m.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said both lanes of U.S. 501 westbound are closed. Drivers have been asked to seek alternate routes.
Check back for updates.
