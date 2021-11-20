September Teacher of the Month Judith Causey said teaching has always been the career path she planned on taking.

“I would go home after school and make my brothers and sisters play school with me,” said Causey, who teaches at Kingston Elementary School in Conway.

A native from Horry County, Causey graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a bachelors degree in early childhood education and a masters in educational leadership/ administration.

Causey served as the lead interventionist, taught child development, second grade and is currently in her first year teaching kindergarten at Kingston Elementary.

“You get to mold them to how you want them to be. You get to teach them all the rules of school and most importantly how to be kind to each other,” she said.

One reason Causey wanted to become a teacher was that she saw the passion her elementary school teachers had for teaching.

“Seeing the love they had for teaching and excitement for teaching made me want to be a teacher one day,” she said.

Kelly Lewis was Causey’s first grade teacher, and she is now teaching alongside her at Kingston Elementary. Lewis serves as one of the interventionists at the school.

Causey said she enjoys teaching her class of 23 students because of the relationships she makes with them and their parents.

“If you don’t have the strong relationship with kids, they won't meet their fullest potential,” she said.

Causey teaches her students all subjects throughout the day, but one of her favorite subjects to cover is phonics. “There are different parts of each subject that my students get excited about. They love hands-on learning and activities the most,” Causey said.

Teaching during the pandemic has had it’s challenges, but Causey and her class have made the best of it.

“Things are new and different, even from last year,” she said.

Causey’s class had to go virtual for 10 days and she said her kindergarteners did an awesome job adjusting.