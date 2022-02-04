Michelle Vigorito has been a special education teacher for the past 32 years. She is the December Window World Teacher of the Month from Conway Elementary School.
Originally from New Jersey, Vigorito taught for the first 16 years of her career in New Jersey, and later moved to South Carolina. She spent a year teaching at Myrtle Beach Middle School and has spent the last 15 years at Conway Elementary. When she was in high school, she decided to become a teacher because all of her friends had planned to go to college to become teachers as well.
Vigorito teaches math and reading to kindergarten through fifth grade students.
“I am obsessed with what I do,” she said. “These kids are my kids.”
Unlike general education teachers where they have their students for one year and then they move on to the next grade, Vigorito can have her students each year they attend Conway Elementary.
“Build that relationship with your students. Get to know them and appreciate them,” she said.
Vigorito said that relationship helps create long lasting bonds with students, as well as provides the love and support they need.
“I’m so lucky these kids will open up to me,” she said. “They feel comfortable enough to ask me questions and ask for help without being embarrassed. That’s what makes it for me.”
It’s all about teamwork with her students in the classroom, Vigorito said.
“Everyone has weaknesses and strengths,” she said. “We work as a team. That’s why it works. They are aware they are here for extra help. I tell them I’m going to get them in and get them out.”
Vigorito’s teaching style is similar to the teacher who inspired her to become a teacher — her fifth grade teacher Mrs. Muller.
“She was a tough cookie, but would still love on you and hug you,” she said.
Vigorito had Mrs. Muller for all subjects and her teaching style was strict, but rewarding.
“Mrs. Muller made it a point that we were going to work hard and get things done,” Vigorito added.
Similar to Mrs. Muller, Vigorito is big on hard work and working together.
“I let them go. I am very big on less talking, more guiding them,” she said.
Vigorito’s students do a lot of group or partner projects.
“The best activities come from the students. Whenever they feel like they are in charge, that excites them and motivates them,” she said.
Vigorito also likes to mix some fun into the lesson plans. She has a closet full of costumes she will wear during their activities. Sometimes during math lessons she will dress like a mathematician or during a reading lesson students can wear crowns and capes.
“Whenever we can wear costumes, we will,” she said.
One of Vigorito’s favorite reasons to teach reading is to help students imagine the characters.
“I love to read and I love to teach reading. I like to help students make connections with the stories, characters, and settings,” Vigorito said.
Her favorite grade to teach is second grade because that is when the students are becoming aware of their strengths and weaknesses.
“They are so proud when they accomplish something,” she explained.
Vigorito says she has great support from faculty and staff at Conway Elementary.
“Principal Davis is exceptional,” she said. “If there is a problem or concern, we can go to her and she will take care of it.”
Outside of school, Vigorito enjoys reading, watching mystery drama tv shows and spending time with her family. She and her husband have three kids: a 24-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old. She is currently into reading autobiographies, but her favorite books are Alice in Wonderland and the Harry Potter series.
Vigorito said if she was not a teacher, she would like to go back to school to become a pediatric intensive care nurse or star in Broadway shows.
If there is a teacher that you want to nominate, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests today!
