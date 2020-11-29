Conway businesses felt love from their community Saturday as folks took to downtown to shop local.
“It’s important,” said Alan Jordan of Carolina Appliance and Furniture. “That’s what keeps it growing and surviving.”
Typically the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday offers a contrast to the “Black Friday” push at Big Box retailers. It focuses on the mom-and-pop shops and stores.
This year, Small Business Saturday arrived at an unusual time. Many store owners are dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have found a lot of difficulty when it comes to different manufacturers,” Kathy Hucks of Hucks & Washington furniture store said. “If we have any overseas production, those have been delayed."
Hucks said a typical overseas production order takes about 6-10 weeks to arrive at the store. With the pandemic, it takes a minimum of 16 weeks to get items from overseas.
The good news? Demand remains strong.
“We’ve had a great year honestly, besides the shipping delays,” Hucks said.
So many people staying home helped their business.
“They may have an uncomfortable chair," Hucks said. "So we’re here to make them comfortable and make their home beautiful."
Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy signed a proclamation encouraging locals to shop at small businesses.
“It’s nice to get the leadership support,” Hucks said. “Every day is Small Business Saturday for us.”
Just because Small Business Saturday is over doesn't mean shoppers missed out. Many local businesses are offering deals throughout the holidays.
"A lot of special financing we have going on right now," Jordan of Carolina Appliance said. "We're more than competitive than the normal box store and we can usually out service them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.