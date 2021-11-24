Grace Hardwick with River City Christmas has been in downtown Conway for 25 years, and she knows firsthand how important Small Business Saturday is for local business owners.

“Shop and keep the money downtown — I think it’s very important to support your local people because we’re here for you,” Hardwick said.

American Express is hoping shoppers will shop small on Nov. 27 during this year’s Small Business Saturday, a national movement to inspire holiday shoppers across the country to shop locally, versus only at “big box” stores for their massive Black Friday events.

The company began the Small Business Saturday movement back in 2010 in the midst of the recession, to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

“Whether you buy a festive sweater from a local boutique or grab a hot cocoa from your favorite café, your support makes the holidays even happier for small businesses,” American Express said on their website.

"You know you're helping support their families and you know where your money is going, more so than with the big box stores," said Morgan Harmer of Small Town Toys at 1011 Fourth Ave. "We have all kinds of toys for all kinds of ages. We try to have something for everybody."

Halee Bowers with Southern Roots at 304 Main St. in Conway said that when people shop local, the benefits are far more than just getting the items you want quickly and conveniently.

“Buying local actually stimulates the economy in our community,” Bowers said. “You are making dreams come true – people gave up their full-time jobs to be able to own a business in our town to be able to help out our community.”

Brandon Lynn is the owner of Carolina Cheese & Provision at 902 Third Ave., which opened this month.

“I’ve had some people say we’re crazy to try and open a business now with all the shipping issues and supply chain. We certainly have had our challenges,” Lynn said. “It just makes that part of what we do every day a little more difficult.”