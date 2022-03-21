The Edge Road Mine won’t face any enforcement action for removing stockpiled material and operating a mini-excavator in the corner of the mine site without a valid permit, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In early March, DHEC said it had not yet decided whether to take any punitive action against the mine for removing stockpiled material after revoking the mine’s permit. DHEC revoked the permit after the Coastal Conservation League pointed out the state agency had let some of its mining regulations expire and therefore had issued that permit and dozens of others in error.

After the permit was revoked, the mine continued to remove stockpiled material, said Edge Road Mine consultant Craig Kennedy. He explained that a representative from DHEC had told the mine after the permit was revoked that the material could be removed, but was later informed that DHEC considered the activity to be mining. The mine stopped removing the stockpiled material at that point.

“DHEC is not considering taking punitive action against the landowners for the removal of stockpiled material during Oct. 11 – Nov. 19,” DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in an email. “DHEC staff allowed the removal of stockpiled material during that time frame. When DHEC became aware of this activity on Nov. 19, staff instructed the facility to cease, and an inspection confirmed that the activity had stopped; therefore no punitive action is warranted.”

The Coastal Conservation League also shot a video on Feb. 17 of a mini-excavator working in a corner of the mine, and asserted the activity constituted mining. Kennedy said the excavator was only being used as part of an employee interview process and as practice for a planned pool construction. DHEC in a letter to CCL’s attorney said the work constituted grading, not mining.