“After not being able to do it for a few years, we are just really excited about getting back to a live prom,” said Josh Finklea, The Rock's pastor. “It’s always a great community event.”
The prom event called Shine will be held at the church’s Conway campus on Mill Pond Road on April 1 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and is for those ages 13 and up with disabilities.
In previous years, the event was done in coordination with the Tim Tebow Foundation, but with the foundation only offering a virtual option for 2022, organizers decided to take on the event and provide an in-person option.
Shine-goers, referred to as kings and queens, get the true “red carpet” treatment when they arrive. They enjoy a dinner from various sponsors, followed by an evening of music and dancing.
Within the next month, The Rock anticipates being able to open the newest part of their Conway campus, their children’s “This Gen” wing.
This 8,500-square-foot area will serve as a new space for the church’s children’s ministries and also will include space for the special needs community with a sensory room.
This sensory room will also be an area for party-goers who may be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of the prom to have a place to relax in a quieter environment. A respite area will also be available for parents and caretakers to enjoy the evening.
Finklea said in the past they’ve reached nearly 300 participants, and more than 600 volunteers.
“Last time we maximized the space we had – we were tight, but now with additional space and moving it on the calendar a little bit, weather permitting, we hope to use some of our outside space too,” Finklea said.
Each king and queen attending Shine will be assigned one or two volunteers or “buddies” to accompany them to the party if they are not bringing a buddy with them already.
“We’re thankful for the partnerships with local businesses, high schools and universities,” Finklea said.
Past proms have included volunteers from Coastal Carolina University and other local entities.
Organizers say this year will be even better with the new space in the church, as well as with a few tweaks they have made to how the event will run. Thanks to many loyal local sponsors, each family will also be leaving the part with great door prizes.
Any businesses wishing to sponsor something for a portion of Shine are welcome to call The Rock at 843-488-1195.
The event has plenty of donated prom dresses for those who need them this year, but organizers are in need of more tuxedos this time around.
Online registration is available now for kings and queens wishing to attend the event, as well as for volunteers at www.therockc3.com/shine.
