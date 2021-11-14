Seven people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

HCFR crews responded to the area of S.C. Highway 90 near Lee Street in Conway around 1 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision with entrapment and serious injuries, the department said.

HCFR spokesman Tony Casey did not say how many of the seven patients had serious injuries or if they had been transported to the hospital.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended amount of time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. No timetable was given on when the roadway would open back up.

Conway Fire Department assisted on the call. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the collision.

