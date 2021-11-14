Seven people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a news release.
HCFR crews responded to the area of S.C. Highway 90 near Lee Street in Conway around 1 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision with entrapment and serious injuries, the department said.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey did not say how many of the seven patients had serious injuries or if they had been transported to the hospital.
The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended amount of time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. No timetable was given on when the roadway would open back up.
Conway Fire Department assisted on the call. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the collision.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.