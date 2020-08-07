Santee Cooper crews have been working hard to stay ahead of another hurricane, and hope to be finished creating wetlands earlier than scheduled.
“When [Hurricane] Florence came, we battled to keep the Waccamaw River out of Ash Pond 2 because we didn’t want the ash to get in the [Waccamaw] River,” said Tracy Vreeland, a spokeswoman with the utility.
“When that subsided, we hurried the process so we’d be done before another hurricane threatened us.”
Still on the to-do list is planting trees in Ash Pond 2, and that will hopefully be finished by early 2021, Vreeland said.
Those species of trees include bald cypress, swamp tupelo and varieties of oaks and red maple. hundreds of trees that Vreeland said “stand up well and flourish in that type of environment” will be planted.
“I was out there when they planted what was Lake Busbee and there were 160 in that property alone, and it was a little shallower in some places.
“There might be fewer trees in the ash pond than in Lake Busbee because it’s deeper and there will be more water.”
The transformation from the Grainger Station to a plant-dominated wetland will, according to a news release from Santee Cooper, protect and improve water quality, act as a sponge to mitigate large flood events and recharge underground aquifers.
The excavation was a tremendous undertaking, and particularly challenging, the press release says, because of the close proximity to the Waccamaw River.
It involved removing 1.7 million tons of ash, with 78% used in the cement market.
Also removed were 469,263 tons of soil, with 83% used as daily covering at neighboring landfills.
That part of the project, the removal of the ash and the soil, was finished in May 2020, ahead of the 2023 deadline.
Vreeland said the area will be monitored to make sure it grows in nicely.
The press release said the wetlands will be “taking shape over the next 10 years, on land ash ponds once occupied.”
“We’ve worked closely with the City of Conway and Horry County throughout in order to minimize the project’s impact on the community and produce the greatest long-term benefits” said Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper’s chief public affairs officer and general counsel, in the news release.
The Grainger plant, built to provide power to what was then a rural area, operated from 1966 until 2012.
It was decommissioned, the news release said, because it no longer was cost effective under new EPA regulations.
