As the more than 200 honored guests made their way down the red carpet Friday night, it was hard to tell who had the biggest smiles — the guests or the volunteers who were there to cheer them on.
The occasion was the annual Shine prom at The Rock Church in Conway that marks a special evening for folks young and older with special needs.
Each guest was given the star treatment with their names announced as they made their way down a red carpet into the festivities. Dozens of volunteers lined the carpet and cheered loudly as each guest passed by.
Two of the volunteers, Erik and Chasey Noel, said it was their second time volunteering for the event and they didn’t plan to miss one in the future.
“This is amazing,” Erik Noel said. “The glow on their faces coming down the red carpet is incredible.”
Chasey added that seeing how excited the participants were made it all worthwhile.
Entering the church, the guests were greeted by a host of costumed characters. Then the attendees were crowned as a king or queen by a bevy of local beauty queens. From there, they were met by a “buddy” who accompanied them throughout the evening.
Local businesses donated a wide variety of food for the kings and queens and a DJ kept the music hopping and the dance floor full all evening.
Josh Finklea, pastor of The Rock, said there were just over 200 guests from Horry and Georgetown counties registered for this year’s event.
“We have kings and queens from the age of 12 to 73,” Finklea said. “What’s really amazing is the number of volunteers we have for the event. There are over 600 volunteers who help us put this on with 200 of them being athletes from every sport at Coastal Carolina.”
Once the kings and queens met their buddies for the night, their parents were treated to an evening of food and entertainment at the church’s coffee shop. All the action from the dance floor next door was live-streamed to large TVs for the parents to watch.
“We want the parents to know their individuals are safe here and they can relax for a couple of hours,” Finklea said.
Lance Thompson said his daughter Savannah, 27, has been looking forward to the prom for weeks.
“That’s all she’s talked about,” he said.
Kevin Robinson from Longs said Shine was more than just a dance for folks like his son Jeff, 40.
“This is amazing what they do here,” Robinson said. “The kids love it. This is important in their lives since sometimes they get overlooked.”
Robinson said he was grateful for the warm welcome the people at the Rock gave his family.
“I hope the people putting this on feel the grace of God that we feel,” he said.
