On Tuesday night, 15 community members that are recovering addicts graduated from a 12-step recovery program that is biblically based called re:generation, also called Re:gen.
The event was held at The Rock Church in Conway and celebrated the 10-month journey of those that participated in the program and the group leaders that guided the participants throughout program.
“It’s exciting and very humbling,” said Erik Roberts, co-founder of the Re:gen chapter in Conway. “From the beginning, this wasn’t about me, it’s about honoring God and helping people so that their lives can be changed and receive a new life in Christ.”
The re:generation recovery program was founded out of the Watermark Church in Dallas, Tx. and has 62 different chapters across 13 states. However, the closest chapter for people struggling with addictions was four hours away in Greenville.
The program helps their participants overcome a variety of addiction types from substance abuse, codependency, pornography, eating disorders, depression, fear, control, emotional and physical abuse and many other kinds of struggles.
“We’ve had drugs and alcohol to eating disorders and depression among those in our program,” said Rachel Roberts, one of the founders of Conway’s Re:gen chapter.
“If you are struggling with an addiction tied to mental health such as depression, anxiety, those things, Re:generation is here to be a part of that,” said Timmy Tyner, one of the leaders in Conway’s Re:gen chapter. “It may be that you are able to handle those issues in a circle but the way this program is set up is that if we need to get outside help, we will.”
On a new participant’s first night, they would attend the "First Time Guests" program to learn about the program. After that, participants will attend the "Groundwork" session, which is the initial step before finding a group.
Once they have completed the Groundwork curriculum, have demonstrated a willingness to participate, and ultimately deciding that they wish to move forward, the participants will be placed into a step group to go through the 12 steps with about 15 other participants and two leaders.
Rachel expressed how vital the faith aspect of the program and how having a relationship with God is central to the program.
“We believe that true healing can come through Jesus Christ,” said Rachel. “When you start to have a relationship with the Lord, you open up your life and let him in and help you with those things you are dealing with.”
When it comes to cost for this program, the only charges participants pay are for the books to help them get through the program. The prices vary between $10 to $15 per book with the total cost is $55 for a year of curriculum.
With the current struggles facing the county in regard to the opioid epidemic, Rachel stressed the importance of programs like Re:gen in areas like Horry County.
“If we can treat the addiction by getting to the root of the hurt and when that person heals and can back on their feet, it only benefits the community,” said Rachel. “They go back to their families, their spouses, their children, their jobs and the ripple effect goes into this community.”
When 2019 began, the idea of bringing a Re:gen chapter to Conway was just that – an idea. Then, in February of 2019, Erik and Rachel Roberts attended a conference in Greenville to gather more information on the program.
“After that, we started meeting in May with our leaders that lead this group that graduated tonight,” said Rachel. “And then in October, we started our first program.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the area hard, with businesses and schools closing and adjusting to a “new normal”, members at Re:gen didn’t stop meeting.
“Recovery doesn’t stop,” said Rachel. “One that is always drilled into people who are going through recovery is ‘do not isolate’. That is where we get stuck in our heads and the thoughts start to go around and around. And yet, here we were, being forced to isolate.”
Rachel says that the group made the decision to continue to meet but if people felt uncomfortable coming out, accommodations were made.
“We offered a zoom meeting so that people could stay home and take part in the group sessions that way,” said Rachel. “We actually gained some more people that will be a part of the next group that starts up soon."
One of the highlights of the night was when the program’s participants received their chip to commemorate their graduation from the Re:generation Each member reacted to receiving their chip with great emotion, with one even taking a moment after receiving their chip to walk off to the side of the stage, kneel and soak all that has transpired in the past year.
With the next group starting their program in the coming weeks, Rachel wants anyone in the area who is suffering from an addiction to know that ‘they matter’.
“There is still hope,” said Rachel. “There are people out there that are willing to walk with them and take the time to help them. In recovery, one of the lies that we believe is that we are the only ones going through what we are going through. And when you open yourself up and say that 'I need someone to walk with me,' you find that you are not alone.”
