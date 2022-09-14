HCFR truck

Horry County Fire Rescue truck, courtesy, HCFR

A single-engine Piper P28R airplane with two people on board crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach shortly after noon Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

An FAA spokesman said in an email that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The spokesman said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide subsequent updates. 

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or killed in the crash. Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that the plane crashed near Conway but did not respond to request for comment about whether there were any injuries. 

Check back for updates.  

