A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being struck by a van in the Conway area, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Rush Road near the Long Avenue Extension intersection, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the Highway Patrol.

A person who was crossing the road was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet van that was heading south. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased yet.

Pye said the case remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.