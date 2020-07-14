A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday morning after getting hit by a vehicle in Conway, according to Conway police.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the Conway Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers were responding to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Medlen Parkway, which connects Highway 501 to Cultra Road.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time and the scene has been cleared.
Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed they transported one person to the hospital.
Check back for updates.
