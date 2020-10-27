One person died in a collision on the S.C. Highway 544 overpass over Highway 501 near Conway around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Sergeant Brian Lee said a 2000 Chevy Cavalier going east on 544 crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Chevy Tahoe head-on.
The driver of the Cavalier was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the wreck, Lee said. The driver of the Tahoe was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and the coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased.
