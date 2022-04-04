One person died in a fire on Dunbarton Lane outside of Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said Monday.
HCFR was dispatched to the residential structure fire at 9:02 a.m., the department said in a news release.
One person died, and two were treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire has been extinguished and will be investigated, the department said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the deceased.
