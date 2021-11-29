police lights 2
Photo courtesy Metro Creative Graphics

One person is dead after a Sunday evening car crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Trooper Nick Pye said a 2019 Dodge sedan was heading north on Adrian Highway near Highway 19 just outside of the Conway area when the car ran off the road to the left, went into a ditch and struck a tree. 

The driver died in the crash, Pye said. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Pye said anyone with information on the driver should contact the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

