One person is dead after a Sunday evening car crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper Nick Pye said a 2019 Dodge sedan was heading north on Adrian Highway near Highway 19 just outside of the Conway area when the car ran off the road to the left, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver died in the crash, Pye said. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Pye said anyone with information on the driver should contact the Horry County Coroner’s Office.