October 2022 Teacher of the Month

The October Window World Teacher of the Month is Christin Crews, a seventh grade English and language arts teacher at Conway Middle School.
Crews was nominated for Teacher of the Month for being an amazing and thoughtful teacher, as well as her ability to create strong relationships with her students, students' parents and community members.
Crews is originally from Charleston, though she graduated from Horry County Schools when her family relocated to the area when she was in the sixth grade. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University with her bachelors degree in middle level education with a concentration in English and social studies. During her time at CCU, Crews did her student teaching internship at Conway Middle School.
“I did my student teaching here. This is the only place I’ve ever been,” Crews said.
Crews has been a teacher at CMS for five years and teaches over 100 students throughout four different classes each day. Growing up whenever someone asked Crews what she wanted to be when she was older, she would say either a teacher or babysitter.
“I’ve always liked working with people,” Crews said. “Especially being able to share things I’m passionate about and teach it to people.”
Crews said her middle school social studies teacher, Mr. Junkins, inspired her to want to become a teacher.
“He made learning fun. He made me want to come to class and learn history. That’s what inspired my love for history,” Crews said.
Before teaching seventh grade ELA, Crews taught social studies during her first year at Conway Middle.
During her ELA classes, Crews is able to incorporate history throughout her lessons. Currently, her classes are looking at information text and how history impacts us.
“It’s cool to look at history and teach the English part of it,” she said.
Her favorite part of teaching is seeing her students everyday and building relationships with them and their parents.
Crews said standing in front of her students and teaching them lessons is her favorite thing about being an educator.
“Showing them the thinking process of it all,” she said.
Outside of school, Crews enjoys playing with her Bichon Shih Tzu Bentley and spending time with her family.
“I like to spend time with my family, paint and watch tv,” Crews said.
Crews said she is very thankful for this opportunity to be recognized as Teacher of the Month.
If you would like to nominate a teacher in Horry County for the Window World Teacher of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
