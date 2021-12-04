Allie Johnson is a first year teacher at Waccamaw Elementary School in Conway and she is our October Teacher of the Month.
Johnson said her biggest inspiration to become a teacher has been her mom, Lisa Skipper, who has been a teacher at Waccamaw Elementary School for over 25 years.
“My mom really inspired me to become a teacher. She is a great teacher and great role model for me,” she said.
Johnson is a Conway native and graduated from Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina. She attended Waccamaw Elementary when she was younger.
“I had so many great teachers here at Waccamaw and a lot of them I still talk to,” she said.
One teacher in particular who made an impact on Johnson was her first grade teacher, Mrs. Long.
“I told her everyday I never want to leave first grade. I want to stay with you forever,” she said.
Johnson teaches a class of 22 first grade students a range of subjects: phonics, letters, reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Johnson said her favorite subject to teach is phonics, which helps her students learn how to put words together and read on their own.
“Once they start understanding and putting sounds together, they get so excited,” she said. “It really makes me excited.”
Her students have their own individual reading time, but they also get to read together as a class. Currently, the class favorite is any Junie B. Jones book.
“Those books are so fun. They love her,” Johnson said.
Another daily activity that Johnson enjoys is “Wildcat Community Time.” Every morning the principal comes on the loudspeaker and they say the Pledge of Allegiance and the Wildcat Pledge together. Once that is complete, each class begins their “Wildcat Community Time,” a time where students are able to interact with each other and learn things about one another. “It’s a fun time for the students to talk to each other,” Johnson said.
Being able to create relationships with her students is one of Johnson’s favorite aspects of teaching. She said it’s important for her to get to know each student in order to be there for them on their hard days and on their good days.
“Getting to know the students and building a strong relationship with them is so important in teaching,” she said.
Just like she and her students, Johnson has built great relationships with her fellow faculty and staff members. Her favorite part about being at Waccamaw Elementary is the community feel of it.
“There is so much support. Administration is so supportive. Everyone is family here,” she said.
Spending time with her 2-year-old and her husband are Johnson’s favorite things to do outside of school, she said. They enjoy spending time on the river on the boat and anything outside. She is also a dog mom to a goldendoodle.
