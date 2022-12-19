The November Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Avery Moore, principal of Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports, commonly known as P.A.L.M. Charter High School. Moore was nominated for Administrator of the Month because he always supports the school’s staff and students, as well as believing in the school and its mission.
Moore was born in Georgia, and he lived there and Louisiana before relocating to South Carolina seven years ago. Higher education was not always his career path. Moore studied criminal justice in college and later accepted a job in the field within the Department of Juvenile Justice. At the time, Moore had friends who were teaching and coaching and it inspired him to try a new career outside of criminal justice.
“I’ve never been just your average Joe. I get bored easily,” Moore said.
He spent 13 years in the classroom teaching and coaching in Georgia and Louisiana. While he was a teacher, a former administrator told him that he is a natural leader who should look into administration. Moore’s first administrative role was as a part-time dean at a school in Louisiana. Not long after, Moore accepted the principal position at P.A.L.M. and relocated to South Carolina.
“The new position at P.A.L.M. allowed me to not only lead the school, but to also push the school into new directions and focus” Moore said.
P.A.L.M. accepts students from ninth to twelfth grades and averages between 190 -200 students each year, with nearly 35 staff members and teachers. The school originally started out primarily focused on vocational education, but now offers much more.
“We’re the only motorsports high school in the nation,” Moore said. “and that makes us pretty unique, but we are so much more that motorsports.”
P.A.L.M. offers general education classes, honors classes, apprenticeships, internships and dual enrollment opportunities with Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Due to the low student-teacher ratio in the school, students thrive both academically and vocationally. Students can also expect to meet with their guidance counselor many times throughout the year.
“We are able to create an in-depth gameplan with our students throughout their four years,” said Moore.
The school offers a blended weekly schedule, allowing students to have remote school days every Friday. This allows students the opportunity to obtain a part-time job where they can experience the real world of work.
“Exposure is a key focus at PALM,” Moore said. “We believe students should have the chance to see what is actually out in the world to do. Then let them taste it, smell it, touch it”
Students can expect to be very hands-on in their classes. Students are often out at job sites or attending different educational events to plan for their futures. The students even crew the #30 racecar that Moore races.
He credits the school’s success to its employees.
“My successes with P.A.L.M. are due mainly in part to the staff and teachers I have,” Moore said. “Without them, P.A.L.M. would not be where it is today.”
Moore’s favorite part of being principal at P.A.L.M. is that it gives him an opportunity to lead one of the most unique high schools in the nation.
“It’s not your average high school by any means,” he said.
Because P.A.L.M. is a charter school, it also allows Moore to have the freedom to utilize his strengths and to place his fingerprints on a program that will impact kids for a lifetime.
P.A.L.M. is a tuition-free public charter school open to all Horry County students. The school currently has 15-18 openings available for the second semester. For more information, visit www.palmsc.com or call 843-903-6600.
