North Myrtle Beach is not happy about the campers.

The city on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Carolina Pines RV Resort, accusing the campground of illegally using one of the city’s beach cabanas that by city ordinance is reserved for homeowners' associations within the city limits for bathing and clothing changes during beach visits and other similar uses.

The law the city quoted in its suit says in part, “A cabana house shall be owned and maintained by a homeowner’s association with a maintenance agreement submitted and approved by the planning department.”

The beach cabana in Tilghman Beach just south of Shorehaven Drive was initially built for the Seabrook Plantation Development more than 10 years ago, but the development failed at the time, and the property has changed hands multiple times, including being operated as a private beach club, according to neighboring HOAs Sea Cloisters I and II.

Since 2014, former cabana owner NMBOC Holding Company, LLC had let members of the Seabrook Plantation Property Owners’ Association use it, as did its successor, NMB Ocean Club Partners, LLC, court records say.

In 2019, Ocean Club Partners terminated the agreement with Seabrook and sold the property to a company affiliated with the Carolina Pines RV Resort.

Carolina Pines is in the Conway area of unincorporated Horry County and not an HOA. But it “uses shuttle buses to transport patrons and employees to and from the property and the cabana house thereon,” said city zoning administrator Ben Caldwell in an affidavit, adding that the venue is rented out for “weddings, parties and other events.”

The Sea Cloisters I and II homeowners associations, which border the cabana, sent a letter to Caldwell with a list of complaints about the campground’s use of the cabana. It was signed by Sea Cloisters II HOA president Michael Stephenson and Sea Cloisters I HOA President James Shortle.

Among other issues, the Sea Cloisters’ complaint pointed out that the campground isn’t an HOA in the city limits, has no maintenance plan on file with the planning and zoning department, and has inadequate parking for the number of campers who use the cabana. They also said the cabana is used as an event space and for weddings, which doesn’t fall into the city’s accepted uses for a beach cabana.