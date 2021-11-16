North Myrtle Beach is not happy about the campers.
The city on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Carolina Pines RV Resort, accusing the campground of illegally using one of the city’s beach cabanas that by city ordinance is reserved for homeowners' associations within the city limits for bathing and clothing changes during beach visits and other similar uses.
The law the city quoted in its suit says in part, “A cabana house shall be owned and maintained by a homeowner’s association with a maintenance agreement submitted and approved by the planning department.”
The beach cabana in Tilghman Beach just south of Shorehaven Drive was initially built for the Seabrook Plantation Development more than 10 years ago, but the development failed at the time, and the property has changed hands multiple times, including being operated as a private beach club, according to neighboring HOAs Sea Cloisters I and II.
Since 2014, former cabana owner NMBOC Holding Company, LLC had let members of the Seabrook Plantation Property Owners’ Association use it, as did its successor, NMB Ocean Club Partners, LLC, court records say.
In 2019, Ocean Club Partners terminated the agreement with Seabrook and sold the property to a company affiliated with the Carolina Pines RV Resort.
Carolina Pines is in the Conway area of unincorporated Horry County and not an HOA. But it “uses shuttle buses to transport patrons and employees to and from the property and the cabana house thereon,” said city zoning administrator Ben Caldwell in an affidavit, adding that the venue is rented out for “weddings, parties and other events.”
The Sea Cloisters I and II homeowners associations, which border the cabana, sent a letter to Caldwell with a list of complaints about the campground’s use of the cabana. It was signed by Sea Cloisters II HOA president Michael Stephenson and Sea Cloisters I HOA President James Shortle.
Among other issues, the Sea Cloisters’ complaint pointed out that the campground isn’t an HOA in the city limits, has no maintenance plan on file with the planning and zoning department, and has inadequate parking for the number of campers who use the cabana. They also said the cabana is used as an event space and for weddings, which doesn’t fall into the city’s accepted uses for a beach cabana.
The HOAs said that because many of the campers prefer to drive their own cars rather than take the shuttle to the cabana now called the “Carolina Pines Ocean Club,” they often park in or walk through the Sea Cloisters property.
“After a physical assault on one of our residents by a foul mouthed woman and three males who were with her, we have advised our residents to not confront them, since they could be dangerous,” the HOAs wrote, adding that they put up signs warning that their lots aren’t for use by the campers. “This has been only slightly successful and probably not worth the money or the effort to erect the signs. The obnoxious patrons of the RV resort just ignore the signs and continue to park, drop off and pass through.”
The HOAs said they tried to work with the Carolina Pines RV Resort management to control the issue, but were unsuccessful.
“When Carolina Pines bought it, the neighborhood went to hell,” Shortle said. “The thing that triggered the whole thing was one day back in July, a sign showed up plastered against the front of the building that they’d applied for a liquor license.”
The cabana house is in a part of the city with residential zoning, and Shortle said he and other residents filed a protest with the Department of Revenue.
“That got me into looking into the zoning codes to figure out how the heck they’re going to open a bar in a residential zone,” Shortle said. “Then I ran across the special exemption that must be granted for a cabana house. The city said they issued exemption for building for first owners that ran with property, but any new owners have to conform to the zoning code.”
Since the RV resort began using the cabana, Shortle said campers constantly cut through their parking lot and shrubbery, bright new lights have been installed in the cabana pool that shine into Sea Cloisters’ bedrooms and during a recent sunrise wedding, a DJ was warming up the music at 6:30 a.m.
“They’re just not good neighbors,” Shortle said. “They’re thumbing their nose at the laws. I don’t know what they think they’re gonna get away with.”
The city asked the RV resort to stop using the cabana house, court records say, but the campground has failed to relinquish its ownership and use of the cabana.
On Friday, the city filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the RV resort. The campground has not yet responded to the complaint or the motion for a restraining order and temporary injunction.
The Sea Cloisters pointed out in a letter to Caldwell that some previous owners of the cabana were also not HOAs as mandated by the city’s zoning ordinance, but Shortle said those owners never caused any problems for the Sea Cloisters.
Carolina Pines parent company Sun Outdoors did not respond to a request for comment.
