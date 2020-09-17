Crews rescued five people from floodwaters outside of Conway Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Just before 9 p.m., rescue teams were dispatched to a vehicle in water in the area of Cates Bay Highway and Bunyan Lane.
Four people were rescued from the vehicle. One bystander was also rescued.
HCFR officials said one person suffered minor injuries.
