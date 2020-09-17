HCFR Floodwater September 17 2020

Five people were rescued from floodwaters outside of Conway Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Photo courtesy to Horry County Fire Rescue

 Horry County Fire Rescue

Crews rescued five people from floodwaters outside of Conway Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Just before 9 p.m., rescue teams were dispatched to a vehicle in water in the area of Cates Bay Highway and Bunyan Lane.

Four people were rescued from the vehicle. One bystander was also rescued. 

HCFR officials said one person suffered minor injuries. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.