A 31-year-old man was killed Friday night when the van he was driving overturned near Conway, authorities said.
SanJuan Martinez, who was from Mexico but lived in Conway, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 501 and D Street.
Martinez was heading south on U.S. 501 in a 2004 Chevy work van when he went off the left side of the road and overcorrected, said Master Trooper David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The van then veered off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
