On July 3 one of Coast RTA's primary founders, Ivory Wilson, passed away in Atlanta, Ga. at the age of 86.
In the days following his passing, many local leaders past and present, as well as members of Coast RTA spoke on the legacy that Wilson leaves in the community.
“He cared deeply for our community and he worked diligently for the betterment of Conway,” said former Conway City Administrator Bill Graham.
“I came to know him as a real pioneer in our community because of his role as one of the fathers of public transportation here in Horry County,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
“The impact that Mr. Wilson left at Coast RTA and the community is immeasurable,” said Brian Piascik, general manager and CEO of Coast RTA. “We will continue to honor his legacy by making Coast RTA a growing asset to the Horry and Georgetown residents that utilize our service.”
In 1980, Wilson, along with Clarence Watkins and J.R. Taylor, began planning to provide Horry and Georgetown counties with transportation for those needing to get to jobs, shopping and medical office visits. Three years later, their vision came to completion with bus service for the area being provided by Coastal Rapid Public Transit Authority (CRPTA).
“The labor force for Myrtle Beach had many people coming from Conway and the inland areas and these men recognized that there were too many people on the corner of Church Street trying to hitchhike rides to Myrtle Beach,” Blain-Bellamy said. “Mr. Wilson had an automobile and could get anywhere he wanted but he saw the need in other people to have a reliable ride to work.”
In the beginning, the CRPTA had six GM buses on lease from the Metropolitan Atlanta Transit Authority. In the transit company’s first year they saw an average of 332 boardings per day. The very next year that number double to an average of 729 a day.
Today, Coast RTA has 34 buses in their fleet and sees roughly 2,000 to 2,500 boardings a day.
“He treated Coast RTA like it was his child,” Piascik said. “After his family and church, he cared about Coast RTA more than anything. When he was helping the board work through decisions that were in front of him, he always had the employees and the customers on his mind and in his heart.”
Blain-Bellamy, who served as the attorney and safety manager at Coast RTA during the same time that Wilson was chairman of its board, agreed with Piascik on how Wilson conducted himself when listening to others and the concerns they had, whether he was at Coast RTA or as a member of City Council.
“His stateliness, his ability to hear both sides of an issue, his respect for all the people involved and for their varying perspectives was something that really stood out,” Blain-Bellamy said.
Along with his work in local government and with Coast RTA, Wilson served on the advisory board of Wachovia Bank as well as having a military career that extends nearly three decades. From being a native to Conway to obtaining a business management degree from Coastal Carolina University, the area of Horry and Georgetown counties certainly held a special place in Wilson’s heart and he wanted to make a difference to the community here.
“I think the greatest statement that one can glean from the life of Ivory Wilson is that any limits that we place on our lives are self-imposed,” Blain-Bellamy said. “It was extremely unlikely for our area to get a public transit system and yet due to drive that he had and with the people he had in tow, he was able to accomplish this dream. That is a huge statement about what he was willing to risk, what he was willing to invest in and what he was willing to make sure happened in his community.”
Wilson was laid to rest on July 11 at Rosehill Cemetery. Wilson is survived by his wife, Mrs. Vivian Wilson and his three children, Iva Wilson-Burke, Sonja (Aviel) Wilson-Hall, and Jackie (Tawanna) Wilson.
