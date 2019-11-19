The third vacancy on the Conway City Council was filled Tuesday night as Justin Jordan defeated Randy Alford in a runoff election.
Jordan unofficially picked up 623 votes to Alford’s 252. Jordan led the entire evening as vote totals came into city hall.
Incumbent Larry White and newcomer Alex Hyman won the other two open seats on the council two weeks ago. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy was unopposed in her re-election bid.
Jordan said he was glad to get the election process behind him and is ready to help his city move forward.
“I want to keep things moving in the right direction,” Jordan said. “My goal is to bring all of Conway together as one in everything we do.”
He added that flooding is a major issue that he feels the city council needs to address.
Onlookers Tuesday night said they were surprised at the large number of voters, almost 900, who turned out at the polls for the runoff election. Conway city spokeswoman Taylor Newell said a little over 2,000 people turned out for the regular election two weeks ago.
The runoff election will be certified Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Conway City Hall. Any provisional votes will be counted then.
