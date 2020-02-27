Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a gathering at Coastal Carolina University in the gymnasium of the William-Brice Building on Thursday. The South Carolina Democratic primary is Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“This nation isn’t looking for revolution,” said 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaking to a crowd of supporters in a gymnasium at Coastal Carolina University. “It’s looking for results to improve people’s lives.”
As soon as former vice president took the stage at Coastal Carolina University, it was clear his message and style is heavily reliant on building a narrative. He plodded the stage with the mic, talking about his time as a public defender, his relationship with former President Barack Obama, and the stories behind some of the legislation he’s passed. At one point, he left the podium and walked around the floor of the gym, speaking to his supporters standing behind the rope. He spoke to unity and dignity, setting himself apart from both President Donald Trump and rival Bernie Sanders.
Joe Biden at Coastal Carolina University before Saturday's primary
“I learned a lesson early on: it’s always appropriate to question another man or woman’s judgement on the other side of the isle. It’s never appropriate to question their motive, because you don’t know their motive,” he said. “And once you start questioning their motive and saying ‘you’re in the pocket of, you belong to, or you’re this or you’re that…’ you can’t get it done. But if you say ‘We disagree, let’s see if we can work it out,’ we can get an awful lot done.”
He spoke for an hour and 10 minutes, including answering questions from an audience that was considerably smaller in size than Sander’s crowd of 2,800 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The gym where Biden was speaking couldn’t legally hold more than 650 people, and Biden said there were “a couple hundred people” outside who couldn’t get in after the venue was full.
Biden’s event came the day after he got an endorsement from famed South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn.
“We’ve been friends for so long, and we’re so heartfelt, and I want to publicly thank him for what he did,” Biden said. “Folks look, as Jim says, we’re at an inflection point in American history right now. A point at which… if we don’t get things straight, we’re going to be changed for a long, long, long, time. Four years of Donald Trump, God willing, with the right nominee, we can in fact turn that four years into an aberration in American history. People will look back on Donald Trump, and say ‘That’s not who we are.’”
Biden, along with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, represents the more moderate faction of the Democratic Party, in contrast to the self-described Democratic Socialist Sanders, who’s leading in national polls.
Biden said he got involved in the race to bring back a sense of dignity to the White House, citing President Donald Trump’s occasionally foul language and his habit of mocking his opponents or anyone else he doesn’t like. “How many of you parents or grandparents have actually pulled your children away from the television when he’s on the air?” he asked.
Biden began the pitch of his own policies, starting with healthcare.
Biden’s plan for healthcare would build on the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature accomplishment and a law that Biden takes credit for helping pass.
His plan calls for expanding tax credits to lower premiums, offering a public option for those who want it, and offering premium-free access to Medicaid for those who qualify under Obamacare, but who are unable to access the program because they live in states that have blocked its expansion. He also plans to encourage competition between health providers and drug companies as a way to lower prices.
But the plan doesn’t go near as far as Sanders’ Medicare for All, which would guarantee automatic health coverage for everyone in the United States and end private insurance.
“We can provide healthcare for everybody, and we can provide it as a right. We can afford to do it,” he said, adding that he would pay for it by raising the capital gains tax on the wealthy. “You can choose to have that if you want it, you don’t have to make that choice. You don’t have to automatically have it.”
The choice Biden leaves in his own plan is attractive to supporter Richard Schwab of Syracuse, New York, who spends his winters on the coast. Schwab saw Sanders on Wednesday, but he’s uncomfortable with the Vermont progressive's health care plan.
“The only fault I have with Bernie is the insurance,” Schwab said. “I’m not willing to give up my insurance that I have. I know he wants Medicare for all; I’m satisfied with what I have and I don’t really want to give up what I have.”
On guns, Biden plans to ban the future sale of so-called “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, and regulate those weapons still in private ownership under the National Firearms Act, which requires owners of machine guns and guns with silencers to undergo extensive background checks and register the arms with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“I support the second amendment,” he said. “I own a 12-guage shotgun, a 20-guage shotgun, I used to skeet shoot. But nobody needs an assault weapon.”
Biden also supports expanding background checks, preventing private gun sales without background checks, enacting more restrictions on who can and can’t legally purchase a firearm and holding gun manufacturers civilly liable.
Citing the global and national security threat of climate change, Biden said he would bring the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement after Trump withdrew from the pact in 2017.
“We make up 15 percent of the world’s problem; 85 percent is the rest of the world," he said. “We can get to zero emissions in the United States, and guess what? The ocean’s still going to rise. Look at what’s happening in Indonesia. They’re talking about having to move the capital because it’s going to sink into the ocean.
“What happens when you the sea level rises two more feet, and you have 30, 40 million people leaving the islands in the Pacific?”
Biden also told the crowd he would restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protection for children who were brought across the border by their undocumented parents, and touted the job growth achieved under the Obama administration.
Polls show that in South Carolina, Biden’s moderate appeal to unifying the country and running on his record seems to be working.
“Joe Biden is an outstanding candidate and he represents everything that I stand for and he’d make the best president,” said Schwab. “We’ve got to get rid of Trump and he’s the man to do it. I love Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] I love Amy [Klobuchar] also. But I think Joe’s got the experience and I think he’s the best one to lead our country and bring our country back together.”
Different polls are showing varying degrees of success. A Monmouth University poll conducted between Sunday and Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by 20 percent. But a fresh Post and Courier poll conducted between Sunday and Thursday shows Biden leading Sander 28 percent to 24 percent.
A Real Clear Politics average of recent South Carolina polls gave Biden a roughly 13 point lead over Sanders Thursday night.
While Biden leads in South Carolina, the Real Clear Politics average of national polls give Sanders a big lead: he’s polling at 30% while Biden comes in second at 18%. And in national head-to-head polls with Trump, the seven polls conducted this month showed Sanders beating Trump each time, and Biden beating Trump six times.
Going into the South Carolina primary on Saturday, Biden is third in the delegate count with 15 pledged delegates. Sanders is first with 45 and Pete Buttigieg is second with 25.
Ebony McCray, a Florence native who moved to the Myrtle Beach metro area to study public health at Coastal Carolina, said she came to Biden’s event to see what he had to say. She hasn’t decided who she wants to vote for yet, but is looking for someone who’s trustworthy with good management skills.
Key policies for her include a focus on climate change and public health.
“That’s a big issue that we’re facing, so we definitely need someone who knows how to manage a pandemic,” she said. Another attractive option for her is Buttigieg. “He’s young. I see the youthfulness in him.”
This weekend, there are 54 delegates are up for grabs, and a strong finish for Biden could secure his position at the top of the delegate count before March 3, known as “Super Tuesday,” when 16 other states hold their primaries. A third of all pledged delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
Candidates are competing for a total of 3,979 pledged delegates, with 1,991 pledged delegates required to lock up the nomination. If no one hits that magic number, 771 automatic, or “superdelegates,” come into play.
Superdelegates consist of sitting Democratic members of Congress, Democratic governors, members of the Democratic National Convention, and other party leaders, who’s votes could easily determine the 2020 Democratic nominee if no one gets a majority.
