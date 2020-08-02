The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, N.C. is predicting that Tropical Storm Isaias will potentially impact the Grand Strand Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The forecast track for Isaias remains very close to the southeast United States on Monday and then the storm is expected to lift quickly away to the Mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday and then make its way into New England Tuesday night.
The NWS is predicting a moderate threat for flooding with potential impacts including some low-lying areas along roads flooded, flooding near poor drainage and prone locations. The potential for some minor river flooding will exist, but the outlook could change as the forecast rainfall is adjusted.
Driving conditions will become hazardous with some road closures possible, according to NWS.
The NWS has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Horry County ahead of the potential impact that Tropical Storm Isaias will have on our area Monday night into Tuesday.
A Flash Flood Watch and Storm Surge Watch are also in effect for our area, according to the latest update from the NWS.
Despite S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster not issuing a state of emergency or evacuation orders for the state of South Carolina ahead of Isaias’ arrival, a few of the local governments in the county have issued states of emergency in preparation for the potential impacts this storm will bring.
The governments of Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have all announced a state of emergency ahead of impending arrival.
“We are watching Isaias and so should you,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post Saturday night. “Residents and visitors alike should take necessary precautions. Secure any outdoor items that might be blown around and stay indoors while the storm passes. Visitors who are expected to arrive early next week should plan accordingly to avoid traveling during the storm.”
Check back for more updates.
