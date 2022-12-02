The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
The driver of the Yukon was taken to a hospital and the front seat passenger died in the wreck, Jones said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the passenger who died that day as 20-year-old Bethany Todd of Loris.
On Wednesday, the driver of the Yukon, 25-year-old Benjamin "Ryan" Lewis of Conway, also died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the coroner's office. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Todd was pregnant and her unborn infant also did not survive.
McSpadden said the coroner's office initially did not release the death of Todd's infant because they were hopeful Lewis would survive and wanted him to be told first.
The driver of the commercial flatbed was not injured, the highway patrol said.
The highway patrol is investigating.
