With Tropical Storm Isaias strengthening, the National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Isaias to reach hurricane strength before coming on shore near the Grand Strand Monday night.
Due to this change, a hurricane warning is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown counties.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, North Carolina, expects Isaias to move through the area late Monday night and early Tuesday.
The chance of damaging, strong tropical storm force winds is now 40-70% for much of the Grand Strand. The chance of sustained hurricane force winds is still relatively low, but there is a better chance for hurricane force gusts.
Potential sustained winds are expected to be 50-60 mph near the coast and 20-40 mph inland, according to the recent update from NWS. Peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph expected near coast and 30-50 mph inland.
The coastal areas have the greatest potential to see strong tropical storm and hurricane force wind gusts.
Between four to six inches of rain is expected with this storm, according to the NWS. There is a moderate threat of flooding with the greatest potential for flooding tonight.
County officials expect to activate their Emergency Operations Center at 5 p.m. Monday, according to a Monday memo written by Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety.
"We will have flash flooding especially in low areas," Webster wrote. "Storm surge is still estimated to be 2-4 feet on the beaches. This storm surge and wind will cause the water to push up into the rivers and ICW from Winyah Bay similar to what happens during King Tides. Areas in Garden City and Cherry Grove will see coastal flooding for sure."
County officials plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss their storm preparations. The county expects to limit the number of staff in the EOC because of concerns about COVID-19.
"We will be following all of the recommended COVID 19 protocols," Webster wrote in his memo. He added that other staff may virtually check in with the EOC to monitor conditions throughout the night.
Since the governor did not order an evacuation, no hurricane shelters will be open.
On the coast, life-threatening rip currents are expected through midweek and potential storm surge impacts include flooding of some coastal roads and beach access points, beach erosion, some damage and flooding to vulnerable structures, especially in areas with weakened dunes and adjacent to estuaries, damage to beach ramps and stairways.
According to the NWS, hazardous winds and seas are expected to develop for the adjacent coastal waters with the worst conditions Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.
Tornadoes may be possible overnight. Local authorities are reminding residents to remain calm and stay up-to-date with the latest weather reports ahead of Isaias' arrival.
Before the weekend, the governments of Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County each declared a state of emergency.
Check back for updates.
