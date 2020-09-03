The Horry County Police Department is conducting an investigation in the area of Graham Road outside of Conway, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
The post does not say why officers are investigating.
The HCPD said community members may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area. The agency asks residents to steer clear for the time being.
Check back for updates.
