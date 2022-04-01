For generations, the Edge family has resided peacefully along the rural road outside Myrtle Beach that one of their patriarchs built more than 60 years ago.

The government used their land near Old Highway 90 for use as a bombing range during WWII, and William Brode Edge Senior and Tempie Mathalia Ricks had to leave the 200 acres they owned.

After the war, their son William Brode Edge Jr. and his brother bought back the property. In the 1950s, Edge Jr. hand cut what’s now called Edge Road, which is maintained by Horry County and is open for public use. He and and his wife Mabeleen Edge, whose maiden name was Wood, built a home there.

Now, the family is worried about a new threat to their way of life: the proposed Soilutions sand mine, which is applying for a permit allowing them to mine up to 24 acres and dig down 50 feet. The mine operators said they plan to dig to an average of only 30 feet, but have permission for and additional 20 feet to allow for recovery of pockets of sand and clay.

Trucks coming in and out of the mine have caused issues for residents on the coquina road, who complain that the trucks kick up loads of dust and have to pull over onto private property to allow passing room for other cars.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom and I have three kids, one’s in kindergarten,” said Mandy Edge, who moved out to Edge Road with her husband Timothy Hunter Edge about four years ago. “When I see the amount of dust, and you get it in your eyes when you’re outside, you’ve got to turn around. You have to tell the kids to turn around or we just have to go play inside or go play somewhere else.”

The couple’s plan was to move into the house built by Timothy Hunter Edge’s grandparents and raise their children in a manner as self-sufficiently as possible, living a lot of their life outdoors.

They’ve planted eight pear trees and eight apple trees, as well as peach and plumb trees. They have blueberry bushes and a garden. They have Nigerian Dwarf Goats and Tunis Sheep, and eventually want cows to raise their own beef.