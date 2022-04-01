For generations, the Edge family has resided peacefully along the rural road outside Myrtle Beach that one of their patriarchs built more than 60 years ago.
The government used their land near Old Highway 90 for use as a bombing range during WWII, and William Brode Edge Senior and Tempie Mathalia Ricks had to leave the 200 acres they owned.
After the war, their son William Brode Edge Jr. and his brother bought back the property. In the 1950s, Edge Jr. hand cut what’s now called Edge Road, which is maintained by Horry County and is open for public use. He and and his wife Mabeleen Edge, whose maiden name was Wood, built a home there.
Now, the family is worried about a new threat to their way of life: the proposed Soilutions sand mine, which is applying for a permit allowing them to mine up to 24 acres and dig down 50 feet. The mine operators said they plan to dig to an average of only 30 feet, but have permission for and additional 20 feet to allow for recovery of pockets of sand and clay.
Trucks coming in and out of the mine have caused issues for residents on the coquina road, who complain that the trucks kick up loads of dust and have to pull over onto private property to allow passing room for other cars.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom and I have three kids, one’s in kindergarten,” said Mandy Edge, who moved out to Edge Road with her husband Timothy Hunter Edge about four years ago. “When I see the amount of dust, and you get it in your eyes when you’re outside, you’ve got to turn around. You have to tell the kids to turn around or we just have to go play inside or go play somewhere else.”
The couple’s plan was to move into the house built by Timothy Hunter Edge’s grandparents and raise their children in a manner as self-sufficiently as possible, living a lot of their life outdoors.
They’ve planted eight pear trees and eight apple trees, as well as peach and plumb trees. They have blueberry bushes and a garden. They have Nigerian Dwarf Goats and Tunis Sheep, and eventually want cows to raise their own beef.
“Even when we first got married, we had to move into a pre-fab home because that’s what was affordable,” Mandy Edge said. “But our goal was to always pursue this lifestyle just to give them that kind of childhood and one last shot; and when they grow up and leave and make their choices, they can at least know and have appreciated what it was like to raise your own bees, to raise your own food. Taking the time to appreciate, take care of things, and be able to do it ourselves.”
Timothy Edge, Mandy’s father-in-law and William Brode Edge Jr.’s son, has lived on the road for more than 70 years and said since the mine moved in, he’s had to replace his air conditioning filter on a weekly basis.
“And when you look at it then, it looks like it ain’t been changed, period,” he said. “So you know if it’s going in the house, it’s going in my lungs and everybody else’s.”
Debi Thompson put down roots on the road almost 30 years ago in search of some quiet and tranquility. Her peaceful abode has been ruined by the mine, she said.
“It’s always been just a quiet little dirt road to get in and out,” Thompson said. “But since they’ve started mining, oh my goodness, have mercy, the trucks going up and down this road is constant. I live in a little old 30-year-old house. You can write your name on the furniture; the dust is unbelievable.”
During dry weeks without any rain, the usually green trees and shrubbery are coated in the coquina dust, she said.
“Unless you live here you don’t really know what it’s like," she said. "The dust when we have the dry season here, it’s unbelievable. You worry about children breathing that and the animals breathing it. But it never used to be that way before they started mining here. Nobody should have to breath that.”
The Soilutions mine received a permit on Sept. 16 for a 4.8-acre mine, and started mining. But after the Coastal Conservation League pointed out that some of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s mining regulations had expired and that DHEC had issued that and other permits in error, DHEC rescinded the permit. Trucks continued to drive in and out of the mine site, although DHEC says no mining is currently taking place.
The Edge Road Mine won’t face any enforcement action for removing stockpiled material and operating a mini-excavator in the corner of the mine site without a valid permit, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
But Mandy Edge is worried about the health implications for her children if the 24-acre mine is approved and trucks start coming in and out with increasing frequency.
“Moving down a road like this when there’s so many other pieces of property that you could buy, and they purchase something like this on a road like this, and then we have to suffer on a daily basis for the next five-to-ten years, and maybe my kids could develop some kind of respiratory issue because of that amount?” she queried. “I’m not okay with that.”
Dr. Thad Golden, a critical care pulmonologist at Grand Strand Medical Center, said exposure to coquina dust can be harmful, usually affecting folks with underlying lung conditions like COPD or asthma.
“Coquina is used primarily in rural roads and when I say that, I say it because most of the time, coquina roads are fairly low-traffic,” Golden said. “It definitely creates a lot of dust, and I have patients who live on these roads that complain about how dusty it is in their houses, how much of a mess it makes. In that regard, it primarily affects people who are susceptible to dust. And what I mean by that is if you have relatively healthy lungs, then it’s probably less of an issue.”
Long-term frequent exposure to high amounts of coquina dust can still be harmful to those without respiratory issues Golden noted, pointing to the OSHA requirement that workers in dusty environments wear respiratory protection.
“So if you were outdoors a significant amount of time where you were getting a significant inhalation exposure over and over and over, there’s a potential that it could lead to lung disease like silicosis where patients have inhaled enough material to cause injury to the lungs,” he said, speaking generally. “But that would have to be a pretty serious exposure.”
Golden said anyone experiencing a respiratory issue should see a physician.
DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick pointed out in an email that particulate matter, or PM, including dust, exists naturally in the air.
“The amount and type of PM in the air within a given area can change due to human activities such as vehicle exhaust, industrial processes, farming, mining, or smoke,” Renwick said. “PM, or dust, can be created from traffic on any type of dirt road, however, there typically isn't enough PM exposure in non-occupational settings for health effects to occur.”
Still, mine operators have to control the amount of dust they kick up “along haul roads within their permit boundary using wet suppression or other best management practices,” Renwick said.
For roads like Edge Road, which fall outside the permit boundary, Renwick said “DHEC encourages collaboration with the mine operator, residents, and whomever owns and maintains the road to establish measures to mitigate dust generated by truck traffic. DHEC will consider the potential for dust to be generated within the proposed permit boundary in making the permit decision.”
The locals are also worried that heavy traffic from the trucks could make the road dangerous. Attorney Stan Barnett sent a letter to DHEC complaining about the mine’s trucks, and attached a petition opposing the mine that was signed by eleven Edge Road residents.
“Edge Road is maintained by Horry County pursuant to the public’s prescriptive use easement,” he wrote. “The bed of the road is privately owned. Therefore every time a vehicle leaves the road way it is trespassing on property not subject to any public right. For trucks to be using Edge Road in the dark, as they often do, in these circumstances poses obvious safety concerns for anyone else on the road in the dark. It is an intolerable situation.”
But DHEC Mining and Reclamation Section Manager Joe Koon wrote back that the agency doesn’t have any authority to control traffic on roads that are outside the permit boundary, including Edge Road.
“What scares me a lot, is you know the bumpers on those dump trucks, if they hit one of them cars, you know, there’s gonna be a serious problem,” Timothy Edge said. “I don’t have a right to drive on your property and nobody should have a right to drive on anybody else’s property.”
Folks who live on the road point out that Horry County Schools won’t send buses down the road because it’s too narrow, a detail that the district confirmed, adding that the road has no place for buses to turn around.
“The road out there is a death trap, it’s so narrow,” Thompson said. “You have to hurry up and get to the side of the road or stop and pull over and wait when those dump trucks are coming. They won’t even let the school bus come down this road but they’re gonna let people mine on it?”
Many folks on Edge Road are on well water, and Timothy Edge said he was worried about the mine’s impact on the area’s hydrology and how it would affect their well water levels as well as the delicate Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve ecosystem that supports the Venus Flytrap, a carnivorous plant native only to some boggy coastal areas of North and South Carolina. The mine has previously said it would work to limit the dewatering of the mine and could recharge the groundwater if needed.
In response to a request for comment on the residents’ concerns, Soilutions mining consultant Craig Kennedy wrote that “Soilutions is waiting for DHEC to schedule a public hearing on its mining permit application so that residents can voice their concerns directly to DHEC and the applicant. The company believes residents’ concerns will be addressed once the facts surrounding the mine, the public road (Edge Road) associated with the mine, and the mine’s water use are discussed at the meeting.”
The Edges plan to be at that meeting.
“I reckon I’m just frustrated,” Timothy Edge said. “I see people putting houses where I used to hunt, and I know back then water was knee-high and now there’s a house sitting there. I just can’t see how somebody can not see we’re destroying our own county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.