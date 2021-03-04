A multi-million-dollar gift to the Conway library will soon begin paying for upgrades to two facilities in the city.
Part of the $4.4 million donation will pay for renovations to the Horry County library system's administrative building on Fifth Avenue in Conway and updates to the Conway Library on Main Street.
“It’s really exciting because [the building] will be used in so many new ways that it hasn’t been used for in a number of years," library director Cynthia Thornley DeWolfe said of the administration building construction. "The community will be really happy."
On Feb. 1, the Library Board of Trustees approved using up to $1.8 million of the gift for the administration building renovation. Horry County Council also signed off on the project.
The money comes from the estate of John and Barbara Thompson, who died less than a week apart in 2016 and donated the money for the Conway library. They left an identical gift to Coastal Carolina University’s library.
John Thompson served in the S.C. House of Representatives in the early 1960s, and his father, Frank, was a state senator in the 1940s and 1950s.
According to the Horry County Memorial Libraries website, on March 4, 1938, a small public library was opened in the Conway Town Hall auditorium with a $200 donation from the Junior Charity League of Conway and a donation of books from the private collection of resident Dr. J.A. Norton.
In 1944, $15,000 was appropriated to begin a construction fund, and in July 1949 the Horry County Memorial Library opened for business with 16,420 books.
The renovations include moving the Horry County heritage area of the Conway Library to the administration building.
“It will still be administration, but we have a very small part of that footprint,” Thornley DeWolfe said.
Technology services and the Bookmobile will continue to be housed in the Fifth Avenue building as well.
She said there will be limited hours but people will be able to come in and scan their own personal histories, photos and do research on their own as well.
“I love the variety that is in this county," Thornley DeWolfe said. "Beachside, rural, everything in between. I love that there is such a neat variety of interests and our collection really does reflect that."
The main focus of the renovation will be converting a large part of the building into a venue that can be rented for weddings and other events.
“Our goal was to restore [the building] as much as possible the way it was,” Thornley DeWolfe said. “It’s really going to be beautiful. There will be some changes, but it’s going to be restored.”
Tracey Elvis-Weitzel, the assistant director of libraries, said a large deck will be added in the renovation, giving the new venue indoor and outdoor options. The deck will be built out around existing trees to preserve them.
“The community at large is going to be excited to get back in there and use it. The architect is maintaining aspects of the old, but doing a great job adding new,” Elvis-Weitzel said.
Library officials have started taking bids on the building. Once a contractor is chosen, they hope to complete the work in about six months.
When the renovation is done, Thornley DeWolfe said updates are in order for the Conway Library, but details on those are not available yet.
Thornley DeWolfe said their staff has done a good job of keeping up with curbside pickups and other adjustments in response to COVID-19.
They will continue to offer cooking classes and hope to also add more to their living history projects, but that “got waylaid” by COVID because they would like to be face-to-face to get those recordings, Thornley DeWolfe said. Zoom may be the next step, depending on virus numbers.
The library will continue to offer more senior adult activities, STEM projects for kids, and storytime activities as well.
“We’ve had to go virtual with everything," Elvis-Weitzel said. "We’re waiting for the numbers to drop – we want to see our customers face-to-face and share things with them [when we can]."
