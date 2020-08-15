Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Conway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 601 Church St. in Conway.
According to HCFR, the call was dispatched at around 8:35 p.m.
There are utility crews on scene due to nearby traffic lights that are currently out of service.
