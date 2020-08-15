HCFR wreck august 15 2020

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of 601 Church St. in Conway following a two-vehicle accident Saturday night that sent three people to the hospital with injuries. Photo courtesy to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Conway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 601 Church St. in Conway.

According to HCFR, the call was dispatched at around 8:35 p.m.

There are utility crews on scene due to nearby traffic lights that are currently out of service.

Conway wreck Saturday

Pictures is a car involved in a Conway-area wreck that sent three people to the hospital Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue 

