All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email.
The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Still, the shelter is at capacity with 181 animals, and "adopters are desperately needed," Moskov said. Adoption fees for all animals are waived.
Of the 59 dogs seized by police during the recent August 8 investigation, “approximately 40 of those dogs were deemed eligible for adoption post-ACC care, while the remainder were deemed ineligible for immediate adoption and will be transferred to rescue partners,” Moskov said. “Over the course of the week, the adoptables will be moved to the adoption floor.”
The current adoptable animals in the shelter include 51 dogs, one cat and one pig, Moskov said.
No word on whether the piggy will go “Wee wee wee” all the way home.
