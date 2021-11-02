An incumbent and a political newcomer won seats on Conway City Council Tuesday while a runoff will be needed to determine who will take the third and final open seat, according to unofficial results.

Beth Helms led all candidates with 964 votes and incumbent councilman William Goldfinch finished second with 924. Amanda Butler came in third with 825 votes, but that wasn’t enough to avoid a runoff with fourth place finisher Julie Hardwick (782 votes). Barring any changes at the certification on Wednesday, Hardwick and Butler will face each other in a runoff in two weeks.

“I’m glad to still be in the race,” Hardwick said at Conway City Hall after the votes were counted. “I consider it an honor to be in the runoff.”

Butler was also positive.

“I’m extremely excited about the results of the City Council election,” she said in an email. “I’m truly thankful to all of the individuals who supported me on this journey. We’re #ConwayStrong and we’re stronger together.”

Helms, who said she entered the race at the encouragement of outgoing councilwoman Jean Timbes, celebrated her victory with friends and family Tuesday night at the Rivertown Bistro.

“I’m pleasantly surprised,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the support she received.

Helms said she tried to run a clean campaign, one focused more on issues such as public safety and flood control rather than opposing any candidate. She said Conway residents helped her when her home flooded and she hopes to give back through public service.

“I’m just real happy with the results,” she said. “I’m humbled.”

As for Goldfinch, who has served on the council since 2010, he said he’s ready to continue representing Conway.

“I love this city,” he said. “I serve this city without agenda. We’ve done so many wonderful things and we’ve got so much more work to do that we’re going to get done.”

With Timbes stepping down, there was guaranteed to be at least one new face on the council. Now there will be two. The other incumbent, Shane Hubbard, finished sixth with 512 votes.