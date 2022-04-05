HCFR fire truck

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a Conway-area house fire Monday morning.

The coroner's office said 87-year-old George Argeroplos died of asphyxiation from smoke inhalation at his home on Dunbarton Lane outside Conway. 

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation. Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating the fire. 

