What began as a campaign to build a statue honoring Conway’s 'Waving Man' has become an effort to help the man’s family pay for his funeral expenses.
Herman Days, the 69-year-old whose friendly smiles and waves made his Fourth Avenue bench a local landmark, died Friday at Conway Medical Center. Days’ surviving relatives need help paying for his funeral, said Daved Kinard, owner of The Daisy Fair Flowers, who opened an account at Conway National Bank this week to collect donations for a Days memorial.
Late Wednesday, Kinard said donations to that account would first go to help Days’ family pay for his service, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Anything left over would go towards a memorial. Kinard hopes to collaborate with others who cared about Days to assist the family and eventually establish a permanent tribute.
“If everybody works together, it’s much easier to make stuff happen,” he said.
Kinard helped put the spotlight on Days last year when his business named Days a “hometown hero” and shared his photo on the Daisy Fair Facebook page.
Days, who had lived in his home near the U.S. 501 overpass since the 1990s, had become well known for waving and smiling at those driving past. His house also sat in front of a sidewalk and passersby occasionally stopped to chat with Days under his pecan tree.
He lived alone and is survived by a sister and two brothers.
Once his funeral expenses are covered, then the focus will turn to how to honor Days. Kinard said a statue would be ideal, but that could be expensive and getting approval from the city for a location might be challenging. A bench or bronze marker, he said, would probably be more feasible.
Kinard said he’s reached out to Coastal Carolina University to find out if the school could help in some way. Coastal students created the bronze animal sculptures for the “Conway Critters” public art project.
There are other options, too.
“A park bench downtown, I think, would be perfect for a memorial for him,” Kinard said.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said he’s been following the effort to honor Days and has spoken with some residents about it.
Like Kinard, he said a statue could be expensive.
“A bronze statue of a life-size person is well over $100,000,” Emrick said. “I don’t see that fitting into our budget.”
Emrick pointed out the city already has programs in place to honor residents, including dedicating benches.
“That’s something we already have set up in the framework of Conway and that’s what I’d recommend,” he said. “He waved to me a bunch, too. It was always nice to see. So I understand the feeling of wanting to do something to commemorate him.”
To contribute to the Herman Days Memorial Fund, visit any Conway National Bank branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.