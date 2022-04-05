Update: the fire has been contained. Original story below.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission on Tuesday battled a 20-acre fire in the area of McKinley Shortcut Road outside of Conway, HCFR said in a news release.
Fire officials said firefighters were dispatched around 11:33 a.m. The department said "for precautionary reasons, evacuations have been recommended in the immediate area," and that HCFR is contacting those residences.
The department said structures are being protected and that there are no reported injuries.
Also on Tuesday morning, HCFR worked to contain a 2-acre fire near Loris around South Highway 701 and West Highway 19.
Horry County is currently under a burn ban.
There have been 459 wildfires in the state so far this year, according to the forestry commission.
