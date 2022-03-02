The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has in recent years erroneously issued dozens of general mine operation permits for mines in the state’s coastal counties, including one for the Edge Road mine next to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve outside Myrtle Beach.
After DHEC rescinded the permit for the mine, located near Highway 90 north of International Drive, the operators continued to work without a valid permit.
The 4.8-acre Edge Road mine, operated by Soilutions, was given a general mine operating permit (GP1 permit) on Sept. 16, 2021, which is required for small nonmetallic mines of five acres or less.
Because Horry is a coastal county, the mine, like all other GP1-permitted mines in the state’s coastal counties, required a general coastal zone consistency certification, which is a second standard of review meant to protect water resources in coastal areas.
“It’s basically a certification that your mining operation won’t hurt the coast,” said South Carolina Environmental Law Project attorney Lauren Megill Milton, who’s representing the Coastal Conservation League. “The GCZC has to come before a mine permit.”
But when DHEC granted the GP1 permit to Soilutions, the Coastal Conservation League requested a review of the permit, pointing out the GCZC certification had expired years ago.
During the review, DHEC found that the regulations laying out the General Coastal Zone Consistency certification had expired on Dec. 3, 2018. Because that certification is required for the GP1 permits in coastal counties, and since the GCZC regulations were no longer in effect, DHEC on Oct. 11, 2021, rescinded the permit for the Edge Road Mine.
“The General Coastal Zone Consistency (GCZC) expired because it was initially thought to have been captured by a Joint Resolution permit extension bill, so staff believed the GCZC was still valid for a few additional years following the original December 3, 2018, expiration date,” said DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick in an email. DHEC is currently considering a new version of the GCZC to replace the expired certification.
DHEC issued 44 GP1 permits in coastal counties under the expired GCZC, Renwick said in an email. She said 28 of them are still active with the expired GCZC, but that the activities were reviewed and determined to be consistent with the South Carolina Coastal Management Program.
Ten of them got individual mine operating permits with accompanying individual CZCs, she added, four of the mine sites have finished operating and the permits cancelled, one GP1 permit-holder got an individual CZC and one, the Edge Road GP1 permit, was rescinded.
"The Edge Road mine had only very recently received its permit before it was realized that the GCZC certification expired, so that permit was quickly rescinded," Renwick said. "The other mines had received theirs well before, and that is where DHEC is working with each of those mine operators to determine the next steps."
In a letter explaining the problem to Soilutions permit-holder Ethan Epps, DHEC Coastal Zone Consistency Section Manager Christopher Stout wrote: “In performing a detailed review of recent legislation that was enacted with the intent to extend various Department authorizations through a particular period of time, which was presumed to also affect these General Certifications, it has been determined that is not the case.”
The SCELP and CCL argue that even after DHEC rescinded the permit, the mine continued its operation. A drone video shot by CCL on Feb. 15 shows a mini-excavator working in the corner of the mine site.
“After they were told to stop mining, they still didn’t stop mining,” Megill Milton said. “It’s really insane and egregious. The wildlife and open spaces that we have belong to all of us and for them to go ahead and mine and destroy the habitat of those creatures without giving anyone in South Carolina the opportunity to object is the really egregious part of this.”
Soilutions mining consultant Craig Kennedy said the company stopped digging on Oct. 11 after receiving the letter.
“However, Soilutions believed it was lawful to remove stockpiled sand/clay and continued to do so after the October 11, 2021 letter,” Kennedy said in an emailed statement. “This belief was confirmed by DHEC personnel during an October 28, 2021 site inspection. Soilutions’ representative present during the inspection asked if stockpiled sand/clay could be removed and the response from the DHEC inspector was, yes.”
Kennedy said stockpiled sand and clay was removed from the site until Nov. 19, 2021, when a Soilutions representative had a phone conversation with Joe Koon, DHEC’s mining and reclamation section manager, who told them that DHEC considered the removal of the stockpiled material to be mining. Kennedy said that Soilutions “immediately ceased” removing the material that day.
“DHEC is aware that Soilutions, LLC, removed material from stockpiles after the permit was rescinded until mid-November when they were directed to stop,” Renwick said in an email. “DHEC has yet to determine whether any punitive action will be taken.”
The Feb. 15 video shot by CCL doesn’t show mining activity, Kennedy said. He added that the owners of Soilutions have other businesses, and the mini-excavator in the video shows a prospective employee using the machinery as part of an interview and practice for a planned swimming pool excavation. Kennedy pointed out that the excavator was not loading any material into trucks or a stockpile. Renwick said DHEC is reviewing the February video.
Now, the mine has applied for a permit to expand to 24 acres and dig down 50 feet, and the Coastal Conservation League is worried about how that expansion might impact the hydrology of the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, which is home to Carolina Bays and the Venus Flytrap, which requires a particular level of moisture in the soil.
“If you were to alter the hydrology by digging a mine adjacent to the site, if you dry down those peat layers and dry out that vegetation during an unseasonably dry time of year, it could certainly increase wildfire risk,” said CCL North Coast Project Manager Trapper Fowler. “Changes in hydrology could certainly alter the habitat for rare plant species like the Venus Flytrap. They depend on not-too-wet, but not-too-dry conditions of soil. If you were to draw down their habitat with a mine next door, you could lose that habitat.”
Although the mine permit application asks for a maximum of 50 feet in depth, Kennedy said in an email that the mine will have an average depth of 30 feet with the extra 20 feet for possible recovery of pockets of sand and clay. He said that the mine will “limit, to the degree possible the area of open pit being dewatered. Mine out section can be flooded to recharge groundwater to the surrounding areas.”
Kennedy said the dewatering activity in the mine won’t be constant, and only during active mining. During periods of low customer demand or when stockpiles are sufficient to meet demand, dewatering will temporarily cease, he added.
“Without knowing the hydrology or impacts to those species, it’s worrisome,” Fowler said. “Lewis Ocean Bay is a one-of-a-kind property and ecosystem, and we want to see it conserved and sustained for future generations to enjoy it.”
According to the reclamation plan for the mine’s expansion, the site will be turned into a pond surrounded by grassland once mining activities conclude, and the mine owners propose to donate the site to Horry County or the state Department of Natural Resources for public use.
DHEC’s public comment period for the mine expansion lasts through March 9.
