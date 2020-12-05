For the first time, ESPN’s popular college football show "College GameDay" made its way to the Grand Strand ahead of Coastal Carolina’s matchup with BYU Saturday.
While the original game was supposed to be between Coastal and former Big South rival Liberty, things changed Wednesday afternoon following numerous positive cases of COVID-19 that forced Liberty to halt all football-related activities.
Then came the No. 8 BYU Cougars. Within 24 hours, Coastal shifted from reigniting an old rivalry to hosting a fellow unbeaten team.
“No disrespect intended towards Liberty, but the original plan would’ve been a good game. This is a great game,” GameDay host Rece Davis said. “It’s a game that people are excited to see, not only because the two teams are undefeated, but there are legitimate stakes here.”
Davis isn’t wrong. Despite both teams being 9-0, they still are on the outside looking in when it comes to the possibility of a New Year's Six bowl or even a shot at the College Football Playoff.
Regardless of who comes out the victor, a win on Saturday could play a pivotal role in postseason possibilities.
Davis suggested that a victory on Saturday for BYU could put them in the driver's seat to landing an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six bowl. The path is a bit more challenging for Coastal, but it doesn't mean that there is no hope.
The Cincinnati Bearcats are the one thing that stands in the way of both Coastal and BYU. Cincinnati is the only other Group of 5 school that remains undefeated. They have two matchups remaining with No. 24 Tulsa. A Bearcat loss in either of those games puts the Chants or the Cougars in a better position for a better bowl game.
“It’s not as direct a path, but if they were to beat BYU Coastal could be in great shape should Cincinnati stumble,” Davis said.
While everyone is certainly talking about the battle of the unbeatens, community members are amazed at the progress Coastal has made since it moved to the FBS officially in 2017.
Five years ago, the thought of GameDay coming to Conway was unrealistic at best. Fans and former players celebrated when Coastal's FCS games were televised on ESPN3. GameDay in Conway? It was only a dream. Saturday at 9 a.m., that dream became a reality. The progression of the program is something that the members of GameDay are pleased to be discussing.
“I’m excited to celebrate a program that has made its mark and has been on the rise,” Davis said.
One thing that has looked at differently this year for GameDay has been the lack of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s been really, really different, particularly when we come on the air,” Davis said. “Sometimes I go true to my southern roots and get a little tent revival moment just to get excited to bring us on the air. You’re also missing out on that instantaneous feedback when you say something the crowd likes or doesn’t like.”
Despite prior GameDay rules, the socially distanced red carpet was brought out for a select number of fans this weekend. In order to get somewhat close to the set, fans had to submit their names through Coastal’s athletics website and a university representative would reach out to them.
Alumnus Devin McCall was notified around 5 p.m. Friday that he had been selected.
“It was honestly the best feeling ever,” McCall said. "We've been pushing so hard for this to come to town and have us represent the school to the whole world."
McCall patiently waited to get inside Brooks Stadium Saturday morning, eager to be a part of this experience.
“It's basically a dream come true seeing Rece and the boys up there,” McCall said. "It's great to see them here, and to experience this in person is pretty cool."
Fans gathered into Brooks Stadium an hour before the show started and eagerly waited to see how the discussion would play out as well as the picks that the analysts would make. Each time that Coastal Carolina has been mentioned on GameDay this fall, co-host David Pollack has always chosen the Chanticleers' opponent.
That isn’t going to change Saturday.
“I am not picking you regardless,” Pollack laughed. “It’s a joke at this point. It’s not that you won’t win. It’s that I’ve literally picked against you since the beginning of the season and I love hearing from your fans.“
Despite the running gag, Pollack does believe that this is the first time this season that the Chanticleers are “outgunned and outmanned.”
Still, Pollack said he loves the story of Coastal.
“How do you not love an offensive lineman at center that’s 5-9, 300 pounds that’s running your unit?” Pollack said, referring to Coastal’s starting center Sam Thompson. “What part of that is not freaking awesome?”
The experience this past week and over the weekend is certainly something that students, players, fans and community members will remember. And while it may be sad to see the GameDay crew leave following the show, Pollack hopes that people savor this moment.
“Enjoy it,” Pollack said. “It doesn’t always come around. It’s a part of life. Everything comes in cycles. It’s awesome to see you guys playing well, finding a coach, finding a quarterback, finding a system, winning [and] having fun while doing it. There’s nothing better than seeing the way you guys celebrate.”
